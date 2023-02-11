Premier League Match Day 21 – Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion
Posted On 11 Feb 2023 at 2:09 pm
Comment: 0
Albion take on the old enemy Crystal Palace so much higher than the league it is difficult to remember when the Seagulls were so far ahead of the Eagles.
Deniz Undav keeps his place as Danny Welbeck misses out . Yasin Ayari is added to the squad for the first time and takes his place on the bench.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.