Caity Baser to release 6 track EP prior to opening up UK tour in Brighton

Caity Baser is set to drop her new ‘Thanks For Nothing, See You Never’ EP this week. The release will feature six tracks including ‘X&Y’ and ‘Kiss You’ and will be released Friday 17th February via EMI Records/Chosen Music. To celebrate the announcement, Caity has released a brand new track – taken from the forthcoming EP. ‘2020s’ is available to stream and download now HERE.

Tracklisting for Caity Baser’s ‘Thanks For Nothing, See You Never’ EP is as follows:

1. ‘Pretty Boys’

2. ‘X&Y’

3. ‘Kiss You’

4. ‘Feel More Okay’

5. ‘That’s What Friends Are For’

6. ‘2020s’

Of the EP, Caity says: “I am so frickin happy I can finally tell you all about my new EP. It’s full of absolute bangers…some you know some you don’t. But I love them all and I hope you do too xx”

Tickets for Caity’s anticipated ‘Thanks For Nothing, See You Never’ UK tour are also already on sale. It was announced that tickets for all the shows have been capped at affordable prices, a decision made by Caity herself to ensure tickets to her shows are affordable and accessible to all. The ‘Thanks For Nothing, See You Never’ tour will take place throughout April, including an already sold out performance at Brighton’s Concorde 2.

Dates for Caity’s ‘Thanks For Nothing, See You Never’ tour are as follows:

Friday 7th April – Concorde 2, Brighton

Saturday 8th April – SWX, Bristol

Monday 10th April – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

Tuesday 11th April – Academy 2, Manchester

Thursday 13th April – SWG3 Studio Warehouse, Glasgow

Friday 14th April – Northumbria Uni, Newcastle

Sunday 16th April – Green Room, Dublin

Monday 17th April – Stylus, Leeds

Wednesday 19th April – Engine Rooms, Southampton

Thursday 20th April – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Tour tickets can be purchased HERE.

Local Caity Baser fans will be thrilled to learn that she will be making a swift return to Brighton in May as part of this year’s Great Escape new music festival – details HERE.

About Caity Baser:

Caity’s viral hit singles ‘Friendly Sex’ and ‘X&Y’ both helped the Southampton-born singer become the name on everyone’s lips last summer, but it was her live performances at Reading & Leeds festivals – just before two sold-out shows at London’s XOYO – which captured the attention of the UK and beyond. Her shows were met with packed-out crowds screaming every lyric of her songs back at her, with fans clearly closely identifying with Caity and her no-holds-barred, no filter approach to her music and her personality.

Now signed to EMI Records, she recently released her new single ‘Kiss You’ amidst a flurry of national press and radio coverage by the likes of The Guardian, Rolling Stone UK, CLASH, The Independent, BBC Radio 1, BBC Introducing, Capital FM and more. NME recently selected her as one of their NME 100 – a handpicked selection of acts who will change the face of music in 2023. Caity was also the digital cover star of The Line Of Best Fit, who proclaimed: “Caity Baser is having her main character moment”, stating that she is “here to start a new pop revolution built on sincerity and zero bullshit”. Record Of The Day said “Friendly Sex is the fun and outspoken pop track you need to hear. One to watch”, while Notion Magazine praised that Caity “brings a fresh sound that is wholly her own…furious, f*ck-you energy”.

