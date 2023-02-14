Cassyette set to return to Brighton next month

Rising star, Cassyette, has certainly been making waves over the past 12 months with the release of genre-bending singles, huge support slots for My Chemical Romance and Sum 41 and tearing up the summer festival circuit.

Cassyette has amassed a cult social following with over 112k Instagram followers, 450k monthly Spotify listeners, and over 1.2million followers on TikTok. Having achieved over 16 million streams on Spotify alone and ongoing editorial support from Spotify and Apple, Cassyette has received praise from the likes of Radio 1’s Jack Saunders and Clara Amfo (Hottest Record In The World), Kerrang!, NME, MTV and Upset. Cassyette was also awarded ‘Best British Breakthrough’ artist at the 2022 Heavy Music Awards. With influences ranging from her all-time favourite band, Motley Crue to Pink!; who she cites as the artist she most looks up to. There’s a generation of girls out there about to feel the same about Cassyette. Watch out world, she’s coming.

Cassyette released her debut 9-track mixtape, titled ‘Sad Girl’, which featured previously released fan-favourites ‘Mayhem’ and ‘Sad Girl Summer’, in addition to recent single ‘September Rain’. The project signifies an exciting chapter for Cassyette and effortlessly showcases her raw sound and versatility as an artist.

Speaking about the ‘Sad Girl’ mixtape, Cassyette said:

“This mixtape has been a labour of love and I have put my whole heart into it.

The past few years have been difficult to say the least. Amongst things starting to go very well in terms of my music I went through the greatest loss in my life. Losing my dad. My best friend.

Grieving lead to so many challenges and has so many layers to it. It sent me spiralling into my addiction and as a result my long term relationship broke down.

Since then I’ve had to pick up the pieces and start again.

Life gets tough at times and we all go through it! That’s why I made this. I hope the ‘Sad Girl Mixtape’ can remind anyone who’s going through a tough time that they are not alone and those experiences you go through will only make you stronger”

Last year, Cassyette performed live in Brighton on a couple of occasions as part of The Great Escape new music festival. The Brighton & Hove News were there to witness both performances, here are our accounts:

Chalk on 12th May 2022:

“Next on in Chalk is Cassyette, the stage name of singer-songwriter Cassy Brooking. Apparently she rose to fame via TikTok. How very modern! I’m expecting a set straight out of a laptop, but thankfully there’s a live drummer and a shaven-headed and shirtless guitarist with the kind of Explorer shape guitar beloved of metal players. It’s actually a really impressive performance, and Cassy cuts a particularly striking figure with bleached hair and a PVC outfit. The music seems to have a bit of everything: pop, punk, rock and metal, which figures as younger artists today have grown up accustomed to having instant access to a randomly juxtaposed smorgasbord spanning the history of popular music and culture.

One thing that is certain is that this pick-and-mix pop-metal confection is hugely popular. The crowd are absolutely loving it and a huge circle pit opens, with some very vigorous dancing indeed. I like the loud and quiet contrasts of ‘Petrichor’, and set closer “Prison Purse’ is pretty intense. I have a sneaking suspicion that this may well be the future direction of popular music, and Cassyette is blazing the trail”. (Richie Nice)

Concorde 2 on 14th May 2022:

“I’d been hearing a lot of good things about Cassyette (real name Cassy Brooking), so decided to get to TGE’s Tik Tok stage at the Concorde 2 to check her out.

There were a lot of younger people attending their first gig and they were enthralled by Cassyette’s striking look and original heavy pop-rock metal sound. From start to finish she exuded energy, jumping about the stage and head thrashing with real passion in her vocals, her two band mates (one replete with glam rock guitar) creating the perfect sound backdrop to showcase these against. Some of her vocals reminded me of the singer Pink. At one stage, we had a mosh pit of the gig first-timers form, many who were accompanied to the performance by parents. Highlights of the set were debut single ‘Dear Goth’ and full on single ‘Petrichor’. After Milton Keynes, her next stop is The Echo LA on 24th May. Word is certainly spreading of her considerable talents and live performances for rock and metal fans”. (Martin J. Fuller)

Next month (March) will see the return of Cassyette to Brighton as part of a UK and European tour, which includes a date in Brighton at Chalk on Monday 13th March. This will be one of the first chances for fans to hear Cassyette perform tracks off her debut mixtape live.

UK & EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

10 March – Hangar 34 – Liverpool, UK

12 March – O2 Academy 2 – Birmingham, UK

13 March – Chalk – Brighton, UK

15 March – Stylus – Leeds, UK

16 March – Riverside – Newcastle, UK

18 March – Garage – Glasgow, UK

20 March – Rescue Rooms – Nottingham, UK

22 March – Electric Ballroom – London, UK

26 March – La Boule Noire – Paris, France

28 March – Luxor – Cologne, Germany

29 March – Lido – Berlin, Germany

31 March – Headcrash – Hamburg, Germany

01 April – Café Lesse – Prague, Czech Republic

03 April – Fierwerk – Munich, Germany

04 April – Kofmehl – Solothurn, Switzerland

06 April – Circolo Magnolia – Milan, Italy

Cassyette tour tickets can be purchased directly from www.cassyette.co.uk/tour and tickets for the Brighton concert at Chalk on Monday 13th March can also be purchased HERE.

www.cassyette.co.uk