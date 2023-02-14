BREAKING NEWS

Dub Pistols announce album launch show in Brighton record store

Posted On 14 Feb 2023
Dub Pistols are heading to Brighton (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

The Dub Pistols, who were founded in 1996 by Barry Ashworth and Jason O’Bryan, are heading to the ‘Frontline’ as they are set to drop their ninth studio album on 10th March. In support of this new release, titled ‘Frontline’, they will be performing an instore performance here in Brighton on Wednesday 15th March, when they head on over to Kensington Gardens, to Resident.

Dub Pistols at ‘Bearded Theory’ 27.5.18 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

Chief rabble-rousers the Dub Pistols are known for their veritable feast of jump-up party-starting sounds, melding dub, reggae, dancehall, ska and drum’n’bass into an irresistible tonic that has seen them amass a merry band of pistoleros across the world.

Dub Pistols at ‘Bearded Theory’ 27.5.18 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

For this new chapter with ‘Frontline’, which is available in glorious red vinyl as one of its options, the Dub Pistols are joined by a stellar band of featured artists including both legendary and award-winning collaborators such as Horseman, Top Cat, The Freestylers, Myki Tuff and Chezidek alongside long-term posse members the Ragga Twins, Lindy Layton, Natty Campbell, King Yoof and Cheshire Cat, and regular dub pistol frontman Seanie T.

Dub Pistols forthcoming ‘Frontline’ album

The full tracklisting is:
‘Nice Up’ (ft. Freestylers & Horseman)
‘Nah Give It Up’ (ft.Horseman)
‘Moving On’ (ft. Natty Campbell)
‘That’s No Lie’ (ft. King Yoof & Demolition Man)
‘Soundboy Killa’ (ft. Natty Campbell)
‘Better Has Come’ (ft. Lindy Layton)
‘Spitfire’ (ft. Cheshire Cat)
‘Frontline’ (ft. Freestylers & Cheshire Cat)
‘Jump On It’ (ft. Freestylers & Top Cat)
‘M16’ (ft. Ragga Twins)
‘If You Ever Get A Draw’ (ft. Myki Tuff)
‘Love’ (ft. Seanie T & Chezidek)

Tickets for the Dub Pistols instore performance and ‘Frontline’ album can be loathed HERE.

dubpistolsmusic.co.uk

Event flyer

