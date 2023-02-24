Brighton University finance chief stole £2.4m

A Brighton University finance chief faces jail after he admitted stealing more than £2 million in cash over 30 years.

David Hall, 64, of Shepherds Way, Ringmer, used his position as head of income and payments to embezzle the money and cover up his crimes.

Sussex Police said today (Friday 24 February): “A University of Brighton employee who stole more than £2 million in cash over a 30-year period has been convicted in court.

“David Hall used his position as the head of income and payments at the university to embezzle around £2.4 million and cover up his activity through fraudulent entries in the university’s accounts.

“In November 2021, the university discovered the fraud and reported the matter to Sussex Police.

“An independent financial investigation commissioned by the university, alongside the police investigation, uncovered a complex string of financial cover-ups by Hall which were only revealed through forensic scrutiny.

“Hall admitted his offences soon after and was charged with fraud by abuse of position, theft by an employee and false accounting.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 16 February, he pleaded guilty to all charges. He is due to be sentenced at a court to be confirmed on Thursday 16 March.”

Investigator Rose Horan, from Sussex Police, said: “Year after year, the hole in the university’s finances became larger and more difficult for Hall to conceal.

“After an audit uncovered the scale of Hall’s embezzlement, the University of Brighton was quick to report the fraud to Sussex Police and their support throughout the investigation has been invaluable in bringing David Hall to justice.

“I would like to thank them for their co-operation and will now look ahead to the sentencing next month.”

Hall’s team took care of income and payments relating to student tuition fees and other sources of income for the university.

It also handled payments to suppliers as well as staff and student travel expenses, cash management, student bursaries and the university’s investments.