FA Cup 5th Round – Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Posted On 28 Feb 2023 at 6:30 pm
Brighton and Hove Albion take on Stoke City in the fifth round of the FA Cup this evening (Tuesday 28 February).

The Seagulls will be trying to make it through to the sixth round for only the fifth time in their 122-year history.

Albion last played Stoke in the fifth round in the Potteries in 2011.

Gus Poyet’s Albion were then a League 1 club and Stoke were the Premier League giants in those days.

They went on to reach the final where lost to Manchester City.

These days, of course, it is the Albion who are the Premier League big boys as Stoke languish in 17th place in the Championship.

Jason Steele resumes cup duties in goal for the Seagulls and Lewis Dunk makes his 4ooth Albion appearance.

Jeremy Sarmiento makes a rare start, with Evan Ferguson leading the attack, but most notably the Argentinan Facundo Buonanotte makes his full debut for the Seagulls.

And few Stoke fans at the start of the season would have bet on a World Cup winner gracing their ground but Alexis Mac Allister is also due to start for the Seagulls.

Danny Welbeck returns to the bench after injury.

