Man, 33, dies in Brighton



A man has died in Brighton aged just 33.

Emergency services were called to a medical incident in Fitzherbert Drive yesterday afternoon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report about a medical incident at an address in Fitzherbert Drive, Brighton, shortly after 2pm on Thursday, March 3.

“Sadly, a 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”