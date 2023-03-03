Man, 33, dies in Brighton
Posted On 03 Mar 2023 at 12:02 pm
Comment: 0
A man has died in Brighton aged just 33.
Emergency services were called to a medical incident in Fitzherbert Drive yesterday afternoon.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report about a medical incident at an address in Fitzherbert Drive, Brighton, shortly after 2pm on Thursday, March 3.
“Sadly, a 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.