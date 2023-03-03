BREAKING NEWS

Man, 33, dies in Brighton

Posted On 03 Mar 2023 at 12:02 pm
A man has died in Brighton aged just 33.

Emergency services were called to a medical incident in Fitzherbert Drive yesterday afternoon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report about a medical incident at an address in Fitzherbert Drive, Brighton, shortly after 2pm on Thursday, March 3.

“Sadly, a 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

