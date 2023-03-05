Nova Twins’ star is brighter than ever on their Supernova tour

NOVA TWINS + WITCH FEVER + UNINVITED – CHALK, BRIGHTON 4.3.23

Nova Twins are icons in the making. It’s appropriate that they named their sophomore album ‘Supernova’, because the rock duo’s uniqueness and sheer nerve has fast-tracked them to a stardom rarely seen for bands with a DIY history.

Last night, they sold out Chalk, and unfortunately I doubt they’re likely to play there again for a long while. They’re getting too big for it; they’re awards darlings on a mission to rule rock radio, and audiences are already packing out venues to witness it all.

Chalk has hosted the likes of Ashnikko and Yungblud while they were on the up, so it’s definitely got its finger on the pulse of promising alternative artists, and judging by the support acts they (or promoters LOUT) picked, I’d say Nova Twins share this trait. They’ve been touring their Mercury-nominated album ‘Supernova’ with a formidable lineup of bands from all over the country, including the poetic punks of Witch Fever and the defiant indie-rockers of Uninvited.

Glasgow’s finest up-and-comers may have named themselves Uninvited, but they seemed pretty welcome on the Chalk stage. Their sound was a bit more indie-adjacent than our headliners, but what they do share with Nova Twins is boundless energy.

Guitarist Gill and drummer Fiorenza were standout in establishing a high-spirited atmosphere for the set. Uninvited often reminded me of fellow queercore hopefuls Cherym, particularly with the sharply catchy guitar hooks of set opener ‘Behind The Black Door’, but I’d hazard that this song’s “the girls, the boys” refrain is even catchier. DREAM tour, by the way, if either band’s PR team happen to be reading this.

This track, as well as later songs like ‘Portrait Of A Femme’, also showed off Uninvited’s knack for social commentary when it comes to gender stereotypes. In line with their “plug in and play feel” praised by indie festival hero Alfie Templeman, there’s no performativity to be found in even their most explicitly feminist tracks. Any band that can challenge sexism and get everyone grooving along to it is winning in my book.

Uninvited:

Gillian Dhlakama – vocals/guitar

Taylor-Ray Dillon – vocals/bass

Bex Young – guitar

Fiorenza Cocozza – drums

Uninvited setlist:

‘Behind The Black Door’

‘The Party Song’

‘Afterlife’

‘Portrait Of A Femme’

‘Friends With Massacre’

www.instagram.com/officialuninvited

Witch Fever followed up, ending their leg of the tour on a real high note. Every time I catch the doom-punk group, I’m amazed at how frontwoman Amy Waldpole’s voice stays as earth-shatteringly beautiful after she uses it to screech heavy hooks every night. Truly a vocal care routine to admire.

Witch Fever started their set on a sombre note, with the twisted reflection on a childhood of objectification that is ‘I Saw You Dancing’, followed by my personal favourite Witch Fever song ‘Beauty And Grace’. It’s such a guttural track, and Witch Fever’s utterly focused stage presence brings it to life like a creature from a gothic novel.

My only complaint was the crowd around me, really. I love that women in alternative music are getting more appreciation from men, but if you’re a man and you’re listening to a band sing very personal songs about misogyny and objectification, please don’t have a chat amongst yourselves in the front row. It’s just gig etiquette, but doesn’t make you look good.

Witch Fever are always a pretty in-your-face band, staring down audiences with looks as confrontational as their lyrics. About halfway through the set, noticing a lull in the packed audience’s morale, Waldpole decided to make this energy literal by throwing herself into the crowd and clambering up the bar to deliver her sermons of self-actualisation and non-conformity to even the stragglers at the back of the venue. If you’re a creative, the world is your oyster; why shouldn’t the bar be too?

Witch Fever:

Amy Waldpole – vocals

Alex Thompson – bass

Alisha Yarwood – guitar

Annabelle Joyce – drums

Witch Fever setlist:

‘I Saw You Dancing’ (from 2022 ‘Congregation’ album)

‘Beauty And Grace’ (from 2022 ‘Congregation’ album)

‘Reincarnate’ (from 2021 ‘Reincarnate’ EP)

‘Market’ (from 2022 ‘Congregation’ album)

‘Bully Boy’ (from 2021 ‘Reincarnate’ EP)

‘Congregation’ (from 2022 ‘Congregation’ album)

‘Blessed Be Thy’ (from 2022 ‘Congregation’ album)

mylinks.ai/witchfever

Not to be outdone by this display, our headliners, the Nova Twins, killed the lights and let strobes flicker until the crowd’s cheering reached a fever pitch. Then, and only then, did they grace the stage.

When I saw the setlist for this show online, I didn’t think ‘Fire And Ice’ was the best starting track; it’s not an album opener, nor is it one of their best known, but it’s live delivery made me ever-so-happy to be proved wrong. The walloping synths of the track made Nova Twins’ entrance a powerful one, one that ensured everyone was ready to headbang to the anthem to Black power ‘Cleopatra’.

It’s not just the lyrics of ‘Cleopatra’ that position the duo as equal parts prestige and power, but the way it’s played. Nova Twins navigate their f*ckoff pedal boards – a huge part of why their sounds are so fresh and modern – with perfect precision to create a whole world of hard-hitting sounds. The only other band I’ve seen get close to sounding so big with so few members is Royal Blood, and in an ideal world, Nova Twins will reach their fame.

The wide range of influences Nova Twins pull from make them a fascinating band to catch live. You can never really know what to expect. Sometimes, their audience is full of metalheads, leading to mosh pits you really can’t miss as a photographer. Sometimes, their gigs bring an audience of R&B fans who’ll happily groove to Nova Twin’s sultrier songs like ‘Puzzles’.

Last night, they called out to both, telling the crowd to express themselves as they saw fit and move their bodies however they felt called to. This lack of prescriptiveness or pressure may have helped the audience get involved. If not, though, the infectious hooks of their encore definitely did the trick. ‘Antagonist’ and ‘Undertaker’ boast two of Nova Twins’ most memorable guitar lines, whirring to life and reverberating through the venue to ensure the energy kept going as the set neared its end.

Nova Twins:

Amy Love – vocals/lead guitar

Georgia South – vocals/bass

Tim Nugent – drums

Nova Twins setlist:

‘Fire & Ice’ (from 2022 ‘Supernova’ album)

‘Cleopatra’ (from 2022 ‘Supernova’ album)

‘Toolbox’ (from 2022 ‘Supernova’ album)

‘Wave’ (from 2016 ‘Nova Twins’ EP)

‘Puzzles’ (from 2022 ‘Supernova’ album)

‘Sleep Paralysis’ (from 2022 ‘Supernova’ album)

‘Taxi’ (from 2020 ‘Who Are The Girls?’ album)

‘K.M.B.’ (from 2022 ‘Supernova’ album)

‘Losing Sleep’ (from 2017 ‘Mood Swings’ EP)

‘Bullet’ (from 2020 ‘Who Are The Girls?’ album)

‘A Dark Place For Somewhere Beautiful’ (from 2022 ‘Supernova’ album)

(encore)

‘Antagonist’ (from 2022 ‘Supernova’ album)

‘Undertaker’ (from 2020 ‘Who Are The Girls?’ album)

‘Choose Your Fighter’ (from 2022 ‘Supernova’ album)

linktr.ee/NovaTwins