Brighton pub to be demolished



A Brighton pub set to be demolished to make way for five houses is closing its doors at the end of this month.

The freeholders of the Hanover on Queens Park Road were first given permission to knock it down and build houses there in 2002.

And because it started work on building one of the houses included in that scheme on part of the pub garden, this means the permission still holds.

The pub and its remaining garden will now close its doors on Saturday, 25 March.

The leaseholders of the pub, Indigo Leisure Ltd say that the freeholders are selling the pub to another developer.

Jon Wilson from Indigo Leisure said: “The freehold owners obtained planning permission many years ago to replace the pub with housing.

“They are about to sell the property to a developer to achieve this.

“The pub will close on Saturday 25 March. We are sad to see it go but respect the need for more housing in the city.

“We are unaware of any timescales by the new owners.”



The freeholders, Graderich, have submitted several planning applications for the site in the last 20 years.

They are using a permission granted in 2005 for a total of nine houses to be developed on and around the site. Four of these on Down Terrace and St Luke’s Road were built soon afterwards.

The plans were amended in 2020 to bring the houses forward to align with other houses on the road, and the permission remains valid from the original approved application (BH2005/00604).

Brighton and Hove City Council last year brought in new planning rules which state that anyone wanting to convert or demolish a pub has to market it for two years for let or for sale at a reasonable price with no offers before plans will be approved.

But this new policy is not retrospective, so has no bearing on the 2005 permission, which did not put a time limit on its completion.

Aneesa Chaudry, who runs the Local Vocal Parents Community Pub Choir who sing at The Hanover has organised a goodbye event at the pub from 8pm on Thursday, 23 March.

Graderich were contacted for comment.