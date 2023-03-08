Dog reunited with owner after being stolen from outside shop

A dog stolen from outside shops in Moulsecoomb has been reunited with its owner.

Dylan the therapy dog was taken from the NISA store in The Highway yesterday afternoon.

A man has since been arrested. Sussex Police could not say whether was still being questioned today.

Sussex Police said: “We received a number of leads which enabled us to locate Dylan and collar the suspect, a man from Brighton, who has been arrested.

“Dylan has since been reunited with his owner and is no doubt receiving lots of love and treats.”