Dog reunited with owner after being stolen from outside shop
Posted On 08 Mar 2023 at 4:45 pm
A dog stolen from outside shops in Moulsecoomb has been reunited with its owner.
Dylan the therapy dog was taken from the NISA store in The Highway yesterday afternoon.
A man has since been arrested. Sussex Police could not say whether was still being questioned today.
Sussex Police said: “We received a number of leads which enabled us to locate Dylan and collar the suspect, a man from Brighton, who has been arrested.
“Dylan has since been reunited with his owner and is no doubt receiving lots of love and treats.”
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.
One Comment
Perhaps seeing as this was no doubt an opportunist theft( am by no way excusing this mean act), the Police and other ‘Professionals’ can take this opportunity not to brand the young fellow but work out why he acted in such a manner? Unless he’s on his 39th charge then throw the book at the lad.