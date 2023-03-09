Billie Marten announces new album and record store tour

Billie Marten has today shared ‘I Can’t Get My Head Around You’, a brand new track taken from her upcoming fourth record ‘Drop Cherries’ – out 7th April via Fiction Records. ‘I Can’t Get My Head Around You’ received its radio debut this morning on Lauren Laverne’s BBC Radio 6 Music show this morning.

Marten explains of ‘I Can’t Get My Head Around You’: “This is very much a cruiser. One to turn up really loud on the long drive out of town or back home. I wrote the chorus way before the verse, had it for months and whenever I’d pick up a guitar it would reappear. The sentiment expresses a deep sense of homecoming, arrival at where you’d like to be, and also a slight implausibility of discovering a new era of gladness. I truly adore the band’s playing on this, so sweet, so natural, so alive.”

Recorded entirely on tape in Somerset and Wales late last summer, ‘Drop Cherries’ marks the very first time that Billie Marten has both written and co-produced (with Dom Monks) one of her records; following critically-lauded 2021 album ‘Flora Fauna, Feeding Seahorses By Hand’ (2019) and ‘Writing Of Blues and Yellows’ (2016).

‘Drop Cherries’ lead single ‘This Is How We Move’ debuted in January and another track ‘Nothing But Mine’ arrived last month, with support streaming in from the likes of Brooklyn Vegan, DIY, Dork, The Independent, The Line Of Best Fit, Stereogum, and more. ‘This Is How We Move’ and ‘Nothing But Mine’ also received widespread national radio play from Lauren Laverne, Chris Hawkins and Steve Lamacq at 6 Music, Sian Eleri and Jack Saunders at BBC Radio 1 and Dermot O’Leary at BBC Radio 2.

Billie will be embarking on a record store tour in April that sees her appearing in Brighton at Resident in Kensington Gardens on Sunday 9th April from 5:30pm. Fans have the options of watching her instore performance with a friend for £11.99 in total which includes a single copy of her ‘Drop Cherries’ album on CD OR they may wish to purchase a standard vinyl (or transparent red) copy of the album for £24.99 and this too includes two entries into Resident in order to watch her live set. For further information, click HERE.

After this Billie will then embark on a headline UK and North American tour beginning in May that includes a double date at London’s Lafayette on 26 & 27 May. Tickets for these shows are available HERE.

