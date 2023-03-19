Brighton Marina offers design prize for students

Students are being offered a chance to see their work on display at Brighton Marina – and win a prize in a new design competition.

The Marina has joined forces with Brighton University for a contest to come up with a design that will adorn benches throughout the area.

The challenge for students at the university’s School of Art and Media is to design a vinyl wrap which represents what the city of Brighton and Hove means to them.

The winner will have their design replicated, printed and installed on benches which are all around the Marina – some of the in highly “Instagram-able” locations.

The winner will also receive a £100 voucher which can be redeemed at any Marina venue.

All the entries will be showcased on the Marina’s digital channels and three finalists will be chosen from a panel of judges including the university’s vice-chancellor Debra Humphris.

She will be joined in the judging by Eloise Parrack, senior lecturer in graphic design, Freeland’s fellow Michael Clarence, independent brand consultant Bill Wallsgrove and a representative from Brighton Marina.

The competition is open for entries and closes on Thursday 6 April to be followed by a public online vote on the shortlisted designs from Thursday 13 April to Monday 17 April.

The winning design, which will be revealed on Thursday 4 May, will be seen by the millions of visitors that Brighton Marina receives each year.

The costs for the production and installation of the winning bench design will be funded by Brighton Marina.

The university counts the likes of the late author and illustrator Raymond Briggs among its former staff while Sir Quentin Blake was a fellow.

Former students include Alison Lapper and Emily Gravett as well three Turner Prize winners – Keith Tyson, Rachel Whiteread and Helen Cammock.

The dean of the School of Art and Media, Tamar Jeffers McDonald, said: “I am delighted that Brighton Marina has come to us, looking for entries from the school.

“The competition provides such a great opportunity for our artists to use their creative imaginations in interpreting the brief, with a real chance to improve the local environment.”

Professor Jeffers McDonald added: “The students study everything from illustration, animation, photography, film, fashion, textiles and 3D.

“Our school has produced some extremely talented artists over the years, with three Turner Prize winners as well as recent runners up in Channel 4’s Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker and a BBC 2’s show All That Glitters.

“We are looking forward to seeing what the students can produce for this unique local competition.”

Brighton Marina marketing manager Sophie Chandler said: “We are looking to uncover the city’s future generation of artists emerging from the University of Brighton.

“We enjoy collaborating with local educational establishments, which we do on a yearly basis, and as a local business we feel we are best positioned to show our support and have that positive community involvement.

“We are looking forward to being able to give the students a platform to showcase their talent which ultimately will be seen by every visitor to our marina and hopefully provide opportunities for them in their chosen career.”