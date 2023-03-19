BREAKING NEWS

Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Grimsby Town 0

Posted On 19 Mar 2023 at 3:13 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Albion lead through a sixth-minute Deniz Undav goal.

Albion have dominated a slow-paced match with Kaoru Mitoma and Pascal Gross spurning good chances to increase Albion’s lead.

Mitoma scooped an effort over from almost under the cross bar.

Moises Caicedo also saw an effort fly over the bar.

Grimsby’s best chance came from an over-hit Lewis Dunk back pass which saw Robert Sanchez scurrying back towards his goal to clear.

If the scoreline holds, the Seagulls are just 45 minutes from a Wembley semi-final.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Hole lot of trouble for ewe before RSPCA frees sheep

Posted On18 Feb 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com