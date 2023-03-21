BREAKING NEWS

Lord Lieutenant takes on new role with hospice

Claire Irving, left, Andrew Blackman and Juliet Smith

The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex has taken on a new role as patron the Hove hospice charity Martlets.

The appointment of Andrew Blackman, who became the lord lieutenant in 2021, was announced after he went on a tour of Martlets sites.

These included Maycroft Manor, in Carden Avenue, Brighton, where the hospice inpatient unit is temporarily based during building work in Way field Avenue, Hove.

He was joined on his tour by Juliet Smith, a deputy lieutenant of East Sussex and chair of the Martlets board of trustees, and Martlets chief executive Claire Irving.

Mr Blackman’s visit also took in a tour of the Martlets shop and warehouse in Old Shoreham Road, Hove.

Throughout the day he met some of the charity’s staff and volunteers and learnt more about Martlets’ work in providing life-changing hospice care to people in Brighton and Hove and the Deans and Havens.

The lord lieutenant will be the sole patron of the Martlets and will work alongside a team of ambassadors, including the actress Carol Harrison and the DJ Norman Cook, better known as Fatboy Slim.

The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex is appointed by the Monarch. He is the King’s representative in East Sussex and Brighton and Hove.

His duties include looking after members of the royal family and heads of state when they visit the area, as well as presenting honours on behalf of the crown.

He said: “I am delighted to have been announced as Martlets’ new patron. Hospices do crucial work for their communities and Martlets has an incredible reputation in the city.

“I am looking forward to working even more closely with Martlets to raise the profile of hospice care in our wonderful county.”

Claire Irving said: “We are delighted to welcome Andrew as our new patron and thank him for his support.

“This is a crucial time for Martlets as we complete our new hospice building which will enable more people to access expert care and support as they face dying, death and bereavement.”

