Labour sets out Brighton and Hove local election pledges

Labour has published its local election manifesto for Brighton and Hove with polling day scheduled for Thursday 4 May.

The party pledged to restore basic services, with a war on weeds, reliable rubbish collections and a promise of free public toilets.

It also vowed to build more truly affordable homes and improve rights for people who rent, with landlord licensing and a push for better regulation of short-term lets such as Airbnbs.

Labour said that it would “combat climate change with actions that really work”, adding: “Residents have repeatedly called for more park and ride schemes which the current Green administration have ignored.

“Labour will listen and will look at creating more park and ride spaces and mobility hubs, making the city more accessible while reducing air pollution.”

It said that it would plant more trees, bring in “pocket parks”, focus on clean energy and look at schemes to improve insulation for homes and offices.

The party also promised to “support our communities through the ‘cost of living crisis’ (and) provide quality education for all children and young people”.

The manifesto was published at an event at St George’s Church, in Kemp Town, this morning (Saturday 25 March) with the election formally due to be called on Monday.

Labour was the first party in Brighton and Hove to announce its full slate of candidates – and most of them were present this morning. To see who is standing in your ward, click here.

The opening section of the manifesto said: “The Green administration has let our city down, mismanaging a budget already decimated by years of Conservative government cuts.

“Labour will do things differently and has the experience and ideas to pull the city out of crisis while providing good local services and listening to residents’ voices.

“These are difficult times but Brighton and Hove has a positive future ahead if we work together to find creative solutions to the challenges created by years of austerity and the ‘cost of living crisis’.

“We believe only a Labour majority council can make things better – and will work hard with you and on your behalf to deliver the vital services that are needed and make our city a greener and fairer place to live and work.

“Labour will listen to residents and businesses to find the best ways forward, working with and in our communities to help us make the very most of what we have.

“We will build relationships with everyone involved including local community and voluntary organisations and independent businesses to tackle the ‘cost of living crisis’.

“We will work better and smarter to restore basic services and do all we can to protect our nurseries, libraries, youth services, heritage treasures, leisure centres, parks, public toilets and lifeguard service from further cuts.

“We will develop new ways of providing homes for everyone (with) strategies that serve the housing needs of Brighton and Hove people rather than developers.

“We will do all in our power to address the crisis in our health and adult social care sectors.

“We will explore new ways to attract investment in our city while encouraging and supporting the growth of local expertise and innovation.

“We will concentrate on creating a strong local economy where the people of Brighton and Hove can support local independent businesses, invest in local talent and ideas and so build sustainable ‘community wealth’ for the benefit of residents, communities and local business.

“We will tackle pollution and improve air quality, cleaning up our streets and city environment with tree planting schemes and green spaces, accessible to all our communities and visitors. We want Brighton and Hove to be a safe and welcoming place for all.

“All your Labour councillors will be residents who understand the challenges of inequality in our city. We live alongside you and love the diversity and energy at the heart of Brighton and Hove. This is what makes our city so special. We will listen to your views and stand by our promises.

“Labour will run a council that is accessible, providing a more personal service to our residents, including clearer online information and a face-to-face service with staff based in council offices across the city.

“Now is the time for positive change and Labour can deliver for Brighton and Hove.”