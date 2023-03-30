BREAKING NEWS

The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown announce local gig

Posted On 30 Mar 2023 at 4:05 pm
By :
Comment: 1

Arthur Brown is heading our way…You have been warned!

It has today (30th March) been announced that The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown will be performing live at the ever popular Lewes Con Club on 26th November 2023. Tickets can be purchased HERE and HERE.

The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown’s ‘Fire’ single

Arthur Brown is synonymous with his 1968 hit ‘Fire’ and the Hammond-driven “Crazy World” line-up which spawned it. However, his ‘God of Hellfire’ burned out fast and, in 1970, he returned with a new project: the prog-festival freak-show Kingdom Come followed by a varied solo career. Those initial four band albums, by The Crazy World of Arthur Brown and by Kingdom Come are thrilling, as tend to be Brown’s cameos on other peoples’ projects.

Best known for his flamboyant theatrical performances and his powerful, wide- ranging operatic voice. He has been a major influence on a wide range of musicians due to his outstanding vocal ability and wild stage persona and concepts. He is considered a pioneer of shock rock and progressive rock and influential on heavy metal music.

The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown’s ‘self-titled debut album

He associated with Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Frank Zappa, Hawkwind, Klaus Schultze and Alice Cooper and made a cameo appearance in the cult film ‘The Committee’ and also ‘Tommy’. His countless collaborations include The Alan Parsons Project, The Stranglers and The Prodigy.

The latest offering ‘Long, Long Road’ in limited edition red vinyl

His best-known single ‘Fire’ hit No.1 in the UK singles chart and Canada, and No.2 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The album ‘The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown’ had top ten success on both sides of the Atlantic. Following ‘Fire’, the press would often refer to Brown as “The God of Hellfire”, in reference to the opening shouted line of the song.

The Con Club will be hosting the concert

Arthur shows no signs of stopping or slowing down and continues to record and release hugely inspiring music, including his most recent release ‘Long, Long Road’ (2022) and the launch of his new multi-media show “A Human Perspective”.

www.thegodofhellfire.com

Gig flyer

 

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

  1. Technique 30 March 2023 at 5.48pm Reply

    Make sure the Fire Brigade are on standby…

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Brighton AA patrol rescues deer trapped in wire fence

Posted On27 Mar 2023

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com