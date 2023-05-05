Labour sweep Brighton and Hove’s Green leader and deputy from office

Labour have swept the Green leader of Brighton and Hove City Council and his deputy from office in the local elections.

Andrei Czolak and Jilly Stevens won both seats for Labour, defeating council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty and deputy leader Hannah Allbrooke.

The votes were recounted before the result was declared, with only six votes in it.

With only two wards left to declare, Labour was looking at a landslide with the Greens almost wiped out.

The result was

Jilly Stevens (Labour) 1,141

Andrei Czolak (Labour) 1,047

*Hannah Allbrooke (Green) 1,041

*Phélim Mac Cafferty (Green) 901

Chris Woodley (Brighton and Hove Independents) 550

Dave Hall (Friends of Brighton and Hove) 266

Richard Latham (Conservative) 203

Keith Sharpe (Conservative) 162

Claire Lachlan (Liberal Democrat) 154

David Maples (TUSC) 79

Turnout 38.04 per cent