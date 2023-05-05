Labour sweep Brighton and Hove’s Green leader and deputy from office
Labour have swept the Green leader of Brighton and Hove City Council and his deputy from office in the local elections.
Andrei Czolak and Jilly Stevens won both seats for Labour, defeating council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty and deputy leader Hannah Allbrooke.
The votes were recounted before the result was declared, with only six votes in it.
With only two wards left to declare, Labour was looking at a landslide with the Greens almost wiped out.
The result was
Jilly Stevens (Labour) 1,141
Andrei Czolak (Labour) 1,047
*Hannah Allbrooke (Green) 1,041
*Phélim Mac Cafferty (Green) 901
Chris Woodley (Brighton and Hove Independents) 550
Dave Hall (Friends of Brighton and Hove) 266
Richard Latham (Conservative) 203
Keith Sharpe (Conservative) 162
Claire Lachlan (Liberal Democrat) 154
David Maples (TUSC) 79
Turnout 38.04 per cent
10 Comments
Good riddance!
The Green vote collapse is actually quite shocking.
But well done to voters in proving to naive councillors that delivering basic services comes first, over spaffing money on the stuff you would like to see.
Where will labour get the cash for that exactly? Central government are to blame not the greens. See every non Tory council in the UK.
Billy does example of how a little assumption can cause quite a misunderstanding.
Who would have thought announcing a ULEZ, pushing an unpopular LTN and announcing a forthightly bin collection would be so damaging – EVERYONE.
We still need the LTN AND ULEZ regardless so look forward to labour still making them happen.
Who are you going to blame now? For the things you thought were the Greens fault but was actually down to Tory central government?
If you are a decent sports person you can revel in your win, but you can also have some sympathy and empathy for those who lost. The Greens have been swept from office, but maybe we should appreciate that they tried, whilst living in their own cultist sect or perhaps deafened by a self-congratulatory echo chamber.
Today, the Greens have done quite well nationally, as a protest vote which collects together the people who care about the environment but who also want some change from the elitist status quo.
We were way ahead on that idea in Brighton and Hove, but we have now had TWO Green council administrations who have both failed to deliver on basic services – and who have made some spectacular non-green and money-wasting economic decisions. So we got rid of them. Again.
We still have a Green MP who, actually, is quite good at both local problem-solving for her constituents, whilst also talking in Parliament about global and national climate and environmental concerns. It’s not surprising that she sometimes distances herself from her own party.
I think the problem the Greens have when running local services, is that they don’t know how to run local services. And that may not be their concern anyway.
I voted Labour, but we do need change, including in the way our local council offices are run, sometimes in the hands of lobbyists. Council workers should actually be public servants, nothing more.
I personally would love to see some proper green change, but not the fake-green cosy irrelevant stuff.
You don’t solve a climate crisis by creating a new local traffic jam. You don’t serve your voters if you make recycling difficult and then leave the streets unweeded. You don’t pat yourself on the back with a new or duplicated cycle lane that slows down public transport. You can’t say that saving one tree is a win, when you allow huge areas of green belt to be bulldozed.
No way do you install private bike sheds ahead of cleaning public toilets.
The new administration – and our council offices – need to be brought back in line in delivering basic services. The Brighton and Hove we all love needs to live again, as a welcoming place for all – and not as a test bed for untried fantasy ideas.
I voted Labour for the first time at a local election. I hope they just listen to what residents want. No new schemes just clean streets, weeded parks and public places and a city safe and pleasant to live in. We’ve had enough of stupid new schemes that just distract from the basics. If not goodbye Labour in a few years.
Some what ironic on the day the greens were tossed out in B&H that they became the largest party in next door Lewes (where the Tories lost all 19 of their seats)