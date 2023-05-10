Local coronation crochet post box topper stolen

A crocheted post box topper decorated in honour of the King’s coronation was stolen in Hangleton over the weekend.

The topper was made in Union Jack colours, with crocheted figurines of beefeaters and royals.

It was taken from a post box on St Helen’s Drive near the bottom of St Helen’s Green on Saturday, 6 May – coronation day.

Hangleton crafter Juliette Watson, who made the topper, ran the former Oh Sew Ditsy craft shop on Portland Road, Hove which closed in 2018.

Juliette said: “I have been crocheting for years but started making toppers for the post box last year.

“I have since made Easter, Jubilee, Queen’s funeral, Halloween and Christmas ones.

“The Coronation topper is the first one to have been stolen.

“Our local community have enjoyed taking selfies by the post box and tell me how much the toppers made them smile.

“I have been overwhelmed with messages of support from the local community.”

Reacting to the news on Facebook, Chris Naish said: “What? That is madness, I hope whoever took it sees this….and puts it back in the dark.

“I’ve been in awe of all of the toppers, well done to you, you have a remarkable skill, and another remarkable skill in giving pleasure to all who see them!”

Another commenter, Sharon Papworth said: “Who would do such an awful thing.

“I’m so sorry, such a pointless thing to do when it gave so much joy to so many people. Shame on them.”