Half time with Hodges – Newcastle United 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Albion are behind in terms of goals, possession and quality after an own goal from Deniz Undav and a second right on the stroke of half time from former Seagulls defender Dan Burn.

The first came from a Kieran Trippier corner, Undav’s looping header intended to clear flew over Albion keeper Jason Steele to give the Magpies the lead.

Steele had to be alert throughout the half and made some routine but important saves.

Lewis Dunk was lucky not to give away a penalty as he appeared to trip Callum Wilson.

Only Danny Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma have forced Nick Pope to get his gloves dirty with tame efforts.

Newcastle’s second came from a Trippier free kick after four minutes of stoppage time.

Burn planted a solid header past Steele to double Newcastle’s lead moments before the half-time whistle.

It looks like a long way back for the Seagulls – and not only geographically.