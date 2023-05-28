BREAKING NEWS

Missing Hove woman found safe and well

Posted On 28 May 2023 at 10:22 am
By :
Comment: 0

A missing woman from Hove has been found safe and well, Sussex Police said.

The force issued a public appeal for help to find Elizabeth Turner, 28, earlier this month.

Yesterday, Sussex Police said: “Elizabeth Turner, who had been missing from Brighton for almost two weeks, has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and came forward with information.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

What’s On

The Goa Express announce debut album and will close UK tour with Brighton gig

Posted On27 May 2023

Squid to play Brighton instore gig in support of forthcoming album

Posted On27 May 2023

New radio station for Brighton and Hove

Posted On27 May 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com