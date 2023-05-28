Missing Hove woman found safe and well
Posted On 28 May 2023 at 10:22 am
Comment: 0
A missing woman from Hove has been found safe and well, Sussex Police said.
The force issued a public appeal for help to find Elizabeth Turner, 28, earlier this month.
Yesterday, Sussex Police said: “Elizabeth Turner, who had been missing from Brighton for almost two weeks, has been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and came forward with information.”
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.