A rapist and murderer who was branded “sadistic” after he throttled a pensioner has been arrested in Brighton after breaching the terms of his release on licence from prison.

George Browne, 53, served a “life” sentence for the murder of 71-year-old Audrey Pearce at her Dudley Council warden-controlled flat in February 1998.

Yesterday (Tuesday 13 June) Sussex Police said: “We are urgently looking for wanted man George Browne who is believed to be in Brighton.

“The 53-year-old from Ipswich, Suffolk, is wanted on emergency recall to prison for not complying with the terms of his licence.

“He was last seen on Tuesday 6 June.”

Today, the force said: “Wanted man George Browne has been located and arrested by officers in Brighton.”

“He was wanted on recall to prison for not complying with the terms of his licence.

“The 53-year-old from Suffolk is now back in custody.”

After Browne was jailed for life, the Home Secretary set a 20-year minimum tariff to be served before he could become eligible for early release on licence.