Police are warning people to call 999 if they see a man wanted over a knifepoint robbery.

Detectives are trying to find Mason Dawes as part of an investigation into a teenager being threatened with a knife.

Officers were called to Graffham Close in Whitehawk at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, 18 April, after a 17-year-old boy reported being threatened and robbed by a group of people.

Dawes, 20, of Albourne Close in Brighton, is wanted for arrest in connection with the incident.

If you see him, call 999 immediately, quoting serial 1619 of 18/04. Any information, please call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.