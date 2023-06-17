Patients are being diverted away from the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, after a computer systems failure.

The IT (information technology) failure has also affected the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH), in Haywards Heath.

A Facebook post this evening (Saturday 17 June) said: “Just to let you know A&E at Princess Royal Hospital and at Royal Sussex County Hospital are currently both shut due to a big IT issue.

“Patients diverted to Worthing or East Surrey (Redhill). If anyone needs to go tonight worth calling ahead to see if they have reopened.”

Some comments questioned the need for IT, with one commenter asking: “Since when do doctors and nurses need a computer to see patients?”

One of those replying said: “They will have no access to patients medical records, history allergies and contraindications to your current drugs / medications to start with.

“They cannot perform diagnostics – heart machines, X-ray equipment, laboratories, dispensing of medication – prescriptions / dispensing labels to name a few issues.

“As ridiculous as it may seem … consider how frustrating it is for the doctors and nurses who are trying their best.

“They know only two well the impact this will have and it’s totally out of their hands.”

Another said that medics needed IT systems for many of the things that were critical to safe patient care.

Both the Royal Sussex and the PRH are run by University Hospitals Sussex NHS Trust.

Several hours after the IT failure prompted the first diversions, the trust had not posted any information about it on social media.

Yesterday, the South East Coast Ambulance Service tweeted: “You can really help us this weekend by only calling 999 for genuine emergencies.”