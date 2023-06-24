A 69-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a crash in Hove, police said.
Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and relevant footage after damage was caused to a vehicle in Hove.
“A member of the public flagged down officers in Goldstone Crescent, in Hove, after seeing a vehicle drive away from a collision.
“It happened on Friday 9 June between 7.20pm and 7.30pm.
“The driver of a vehicle was stopped near by.
“Officers are keen to identify owners of any vehicles in the area which may have been damaged.
“A 69-year-old woman, from Lancing, was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failing to stop when directed by a police officer and failing to stop after a road traffic accident.
“She has been bailed, pending further inquiries.
“Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1898 of 09/06.”
