A 69-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a crash in Hove, police said.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and relevant footage after damage was caused to a vehicle in Hove.

“A member of the public flagged down officers in Goldstone Crescent, in Hove, after seeing a vehicle drive away from a collision.

“It happened on Friday 9 June between 7.20pm and 7.30pm.

“The driver of a vehicle was stopped near by.

“Officers are keen to identify owners of any vehicles in the area which may have been damaged.

“A 69-year-old woman, from Lancing, was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failing to stop when directed by a police officer and failing to stop after a road traffic accident.

“She has been bailed, pending further inquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1898 of 09/06.”