Police have released a CCTV image of a man after a schoolgirl reported being harassed on her way to school onboard a Brighton bus.

A teenage girl reported a man persistently approaching her on the number 55 bus at around 7.40am on Thursday, 18 May.

The man is described as being around 5ft 7in and overweight, with short, dark brown hair. He had a tattoo with cursive writing on the back of his neck and an untidy tattoo on his right hand.

He was wearing a black tracksuit.

Police have engaged with the schools and pupils affected, and teachers and pupils have been given advice in the event of a similar incident.

If you recognise this man or have any information that could help with the investigation, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 525 of 18/05.