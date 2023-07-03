A Brighton man has been charged with 11 terrorism-related offences by specialist police.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East said: “Following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), a man from Brighton has been charged with terrorism offences.

“Mason Reynolds, 18, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, has been charged with

– five counts of collecting information which could be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

– five counts of dissemination of terrorist publications, contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

– one count of possessing an article for the purpose of terrorism, contrary to Section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

“He was arrested on Tuesday 27 June.

“This is linked to an extreme right-wing ideology.

“Reynolds is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday 4 July) and has been remanded in custody.”