Brighton’s oldest tennis club, Badger, has been served with an eviction notice by its landlords.

The Chotai family, who also own the Kamsons pharmacy chain, have enacted an eviction clause in the club’s tenancy, giving them two months to vacate.

The club and its 200-plus members, including a thriving youth section, have been battling for survival since learning that their landlords want to clear the site to build luxury housing.

The tennis courts and clubhouse, in Church Place, Kemp Town, had their status as an asset of community value renewed just last month by Brighton and Hove City Council.

The club secretary, Mary Herbert, joined as a member when she moved to Brighton to retire in 2010.

She said: “For me personally, it was a way that I could meet people. I moved to Brighton and knew nobody.

“It’s not a typical affluent kind of tennis club. It’s very much a community club. We’re on the edge of Whitehawk.

“It’ll be a huge loss – not just to the members but also to the community generally.

“We’ve had meetings with their planning consultant and architect, all sorts of things.

“We thought they were pursuing a partial development site, which would have enabled us to continue.

“Nearly every tennis club in Brighton is at capacity. We have over 200 members who will have nowhere to go and play – and they do this in the middle of Wimbledon.

“There are some park courts that people could go and play on but that’s not the same as a tennis club.

“You don’t have the same kind of ethos and atmosphere. It’s just totally different.”

The club site, which has been a home to tennis since 1895, was listed by the council as an asset of community value in 2018 in recognition of its health and wellbeing role in east Brighton

But being listed as an asset of community value would not prevent the owners from applying to change the use of the land after evicting the club, even if the listing would be considered in planning application discussions.

The club plans to explore its legal options and hopes that the community will rally around it again to keep it open.

The Chotai family bought the site in 2010, with the intention of applying for planning permission to turn it into housing.

The landlords granted a lease to the club’s head coach when the planning application ran into problems.

The head coach surrendered the lease in 2013 when the rent trebled – but the club restructured and community support pressured the landlords into granting the club a new five-year lease.

In 2018, the club campaigned publicly again to ask the landlords to negotiate a new lease, with one petition attracting more than 2,000 signatures.

The club was given a tenancy at will which enabled the landlords to terminate the tenancy with two months’ notice on Thursday night (6 July).

The clubhouse has a kitchen, licensed bar, gardens and lawns as well as accessible facilities and is often hired out for meetings and parties.

Alongside its tennis programme, the club hosts Healthwalks, fitness classes and free tennis sessions for local children.

The Chotai family was contacted for comment.