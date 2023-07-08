A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a suspected bike thief who was due to be sentenced for escaping from lawful custody but who failed to turn up at court.

Adam Glijer, 29, was also facing sentence for going equipped to steal, having been arrested with a bolt cutter at Brighton railway station in June last year.

Glijer was due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court in July last year but failed to turn up so the bench issued a warrant for his arrest, not backed for bail.

He was due to appear at Lewes Crown Court in December but again failed to turn up.

On that occasion, Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, also issued a bench warrant, not backed for bail.

Glijer, of Priory Road, Dartford, was arrested in May and brought before a crown court recorder who set a date for him to be sentenced.

On that date – yesterday (Friday 7 July) – at Brighton Crown Court, Glijer once again failed to appear and another judge, Recorder John Hardy, issued another warrant, not backed for bail.