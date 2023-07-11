Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a stabbing in Brighton.

Sussex Police said today: “Emergency services were called to Ship Street shortly before 2am on Thursday 22 June to reports of a man in his twenties having suffered serious injuries in a suspected stabbing.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment while an investigation was launched.

“Eighteen-year-old Harvey Dannsah-Appiah, of Monkswell Green, in Bournemouth, was identified as a suspect and wanted for arrest.

“He was spotted by officers in Worthing on Monday (10 July) and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place.

“He was subsequently charged with both offences and remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 11 July).”

Detective Inspector Neil Phillips said: “Any form of violence will not be tolerated in Brighton and Hove and this incident has been treated with the seriousness it deserves.

“The investigation is ongoing and we would ask anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the assault to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Inwood.”