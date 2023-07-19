Two Kemp Town houses have been raided, nine people arrested, weapons and drugs seized and a vulnerable woman safeguarded after neighbours told police about drug dealing.

The houses in Essex Street and Upper St James’s Street were raided by police last Wednesday who thought the residents were being cuckoo’d.

Cuckooing is the practice of drug dealers using a vulnerable person’s home as a base of operations, often through violence, intimidation and exploitation.

At the first house, a number of weapons were seized – including knives and replica firearms – as well as items linked to drug supply.

Three men – aged 43, 44 and 29 – and a 22-year-old woman, all of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an imitation firearm and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The 43-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs.

All four have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

At the second, five men were found inside, along with Class A drugs, weapons, cash and items associated with drug supply.

All five – a 32-year-old and 52-year-old of no fixed address and three from London aged 22, 30 and 34 – were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. They have been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

A vulnerable woman at the property has also been safeguarded and a closure order pursued for the building.

Detective Inspector Neil Phillips said: “Each of these arrests highlights the importance of the community reporting their concerns to us.

“The public are our eyes and ears and know better than anyone the issues affecting their neighbourhoods. If you report suspicions to us, we can take action to bring perpetrators to justice and protect vulnerable people.

“Drug supply and all associated criminality will absolutely not be tolerated in Brighton and Hove.

“Please report any crimes or concerns to police online or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”