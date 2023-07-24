The owners of the Hippodrome are throwing open the doors to the public for the first time since the old Mecca bingo hall closed 17 years ago.

Today (Monday 24 July) the Brighton venue’s owners held a preview, showing off the sensitive restoration of the roof and other parts of the interior.

The grade II* listed building has been made watertight and the fabric preserved and restored as far as possible as part of a £5 million first phase of bringing the venue back to life.

In all, the revival of the Hippodrome is expected to cost more than £10 million – but for now work has stalled and can only restart with planning permission from the council.

But correspondence on the council’s website suggests that town hall planners and their counterparts at National Highways fear Hippodrome crowds making traffic jams worse on the A27 and the A23 north of the bypass.

Their concerns are based on the extra trips by car to a venue with a capacity of about 1,800 once the venue is ready to start staging shows again.

As a result, last month, almost a year after the plans were submitted, they demanded a further “transport statement” from the owners.

National Highways said: “It is currently not possible to determine whether the application would have an unacceptable impact on the safety, reliability and/or operational efficiency of the strategic road network”.

Like the nearby West Pier, the Hippodrome spent years in decline under a number of successive owners until its purchase three years ago by Matsim, a family-run Brighton business.

After stopping the rot, Matsim submitted a planning application to Brighton and Hove City Council. Now, its hands are tied until the planners decide, with no date set yet for their verdict.

So, with work halted, Matsim – run by Andy Lambor and his sons Simon and Matt – opened the doors today to show people what they have achieved so far.

And they will welcome the public from 10am to 3pm on Thursday and Friday to share a glimpse of a building they love.

Among the guests today were the DJ Norman Cook, better known as Fatboy Slim, Dan Hawkins, guitarist and backing singer from the Darkness, Brighton Pavilion MP Caroline Lucas and the mayor of Brighton and Hove, Councillor Jackie O’Quinn.

Simon Lambor said: “We’re a family from Brighton. We watched the Hippodrome degrade and stepped in three years ago. We’ve spent £5 million so far.

“We’re at the stage when we’re having to stop work now because we’re waiting for planning consent and listed building consent. But we’re very keen to get on so we can bring this amazing place back into use.”

The mayor, Councillor O’Quinn, said: “The mayor’s role includes promoting the city at every level, including culture.

“I can’t say anything that would prejudice a planning application but this is a stunning building that needs to be brought back into use as an entertainment venue for live music and shows.

“As a city, we’re trying to attract tourists and this is the sort of place that tourists – including those from further afield – would love to see.

“This is a great opportunity for the city to add to its wonderful cultural offer.”

She was impressed by the way that original features had been looked after and cared for – “the touches that are so incredibly thoughtful” – and she added: “It really does seem as though they are trying to look after the history of this building.”

Dan Hawkins, from the Darkness, has a soft spot for Brighton, having first met his wife at the Concorde 2. And he’s seen other local venues from the stage, having played the Brighton Centre and the Dome.

He said: “It would be great to see this place brought back to life. There’s definitely a gap in the touring circuit for venues of this size. This place would bring bands to Brighton.”

Caroline Lucas, the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, said that she walked past the building, in Middle Street, each week to and from her nearby office.

She said: “It’s so important that people get to see this impressive gem in the heart of Brighton – and how lucky we are to have it.

“And how lucky we are to have a company like Matsim putting so much money into restoring it.

“They’ve brought so much of it back to life. I just hope that everyone in the city sees what an opportunity we have now.”

The Green candidate for Brighton Pavilion at the next general election, Siân Berry, said: “It’s amazing to be in here and to look at it.

“In planning terms, I don’t think there’s any reason why any of the practical problems cannot be overcome.”

Caroline Lucas added: “It’s a question of political will.”

Some have called for the venue to be restored as a lyric theatre – capable of hosting touring stage shows – and one group even drew up a £28 million plan.

Previous plans – for a night club and then a cinema – would have cost less but foundered with financial viability always a challenge.

Even the bingo hall – a fairly reliable generator of cash – could not cover the cost of keeping up the fabric and keeping on a modest staff.

But the venue became a bingo hall only because it struggled as a concert venue and before that as a variety theatre.

Crowds came to see the likes of local comedian Max Miller as well as Laurel and Hardy, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

The council’s own reports cast doubt on the viability of the sort of proposals by those who want the building turned back in to a theatre.

One of those who went along today said: “Remember Voltaire, who said something like, ‘don’t let perfection be the enemy of the good.’”

Another said that there was a danger, with much attention currently focused on another nearby historic building – the fire-damaged Royal Albion Hotel – that politicians and officials could lose sight of the Hippodrome.

He said: “If so, and without grip and a sense of urgency, this magnificent building, which finally has an owner who really and obviously cares about it, could become the council’s next West Pier.”