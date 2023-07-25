Another bank branch in Brighton is to close its doors by the end of the year in Portslade.

Lloyd’s Bank, 57-58 Station Road, is to close on 9 November, 2023.

Lloyd’s Banking Group told customers by letter and online notice that the branch would close due to the switch to digital banking and falling branch visits.

According to their closure report, transactions at the Portslade and West Hove branch fell more than 67 percent between 2017 and 2022.

A Lloyds Bank spokesperson said: “As many customers now choose to bank online or through their mobile app, visits to our Portslade and West Hove branch have fallen over recent years.

“When the branch closes in November, customers can continue to bank with us online, over the phone, in person at the Hove branch or the local Post Office on Station Road.”

Lloyd’s Bank said that all staff at the Station Road branch will be offered a role at another branch or in another part of the business.

The branch is currently open from Monday to Friday 9am to 3.30pm and serves around 253 regular customers according to a closure review.

The Station Road Lloyd’s Bank branch has a cashpoint, self-service machines and counter services.

When closed, the closest branch for customers will be in Church Road, Hove which is around 15 minutes away.

Lloyd’s Bank said local residents can also use the nearby Post Office for banking services on Station Road, and there are eight free-to-use ATMs within a mile of the closing branch.

A second part of the Branch Review, including comments and feedback from local consultation, is due to be available at least two weeks before closure.

Reacting to the news on social media, resident Ross Collins said: “To be fair they only open part time hours as it is, if you want anything sorted they ask you to go to Church Road, pretty pointless branch.”