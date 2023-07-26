Mountain bikers in Wild Park are urging the council to let them improve and manage the site after recent safety warning signs were put up in the area.

A group of mountain bikers say they have the commitment and resources to turn the site into a safer, industry standard site for mountain biking.

But the group say that, after four years of negotiations with Brighton and Hove City Council, there has still been no progress on their proposals.

Mountain biker, Rob Gutteridge, has submitted a proposal to the council so that the mountain biking trails in Wild Park are managed by a community group.

He said: “Our latest proposal is that the Wild Park Trail Collective, a formally recognised volunteer group, take on the management and maintenance of the trail network and improve and maintain it to what is deemed as a safe industry standard so that the conditions of the councils insurers are met.

“We need signage – that’s what we’re pushing for. We want them to put signs up and to grade the trails by industry standards, like in skiing where you have green, blue, red and black trails.

“The sad thing is, there’s a massive opportunity here for the council.

“I approached the council about leasing Wild Park and I’ve asked them about a community asset transfer to take it on, almost like a lease.

“I’ve looked at creating a community interest corporation to run it as a business.

“The commitment and the resources are there – we don’t want funding, all we want is permission really.

“During a meeting we had in May, we were actually told by the conservation managers at the council, that Wild Park is the most suitable location for a facility such as this in Brighton and Hove as it is secondary woodland.

“There’s nowhere else it could go other than there anyway.

“We want to work with the council, but it’s more a case that they don’t seem to want to work with us – or they tell us they do but actually, nothing happens.

“We want to provide a free-to-use safe and sustainable mountain biking facility in Wild Park, but we do seem to be banging our head against the wall.”

Mr Gutteridge, who has used the trails there for more than 30 years, says the recent signage only served to unfairly villainize the mountain biking group.

He said: “We haven’t actually built anything in the last few years; what we’re doing is maintaining what’s already there and improving it, and actually making it safer for the riders.

“Obviously, the trails degrade over time, like any facility would, and consistency and continuity of standards is what makes things safer.

“We understand that the council’s point of view was that the biggest problem and the absolute crux of this is liability and insurance, which is why the signs have now gone up.

“It’s so they can’t be sued for something that has been banned.

“We’re fed up with being villainized basically for just enjoying a sport.

“When branches come down in the wind across the trails, the council isn’t going to come and remove them, so we do it ourselves.

“There’s a lot of maintenance that goes on. This is a thriving community.

“There are also a group of individuals out there that I know ride motocross bikes – combustion engines, petrol motorbikes.

“There doesn’t seem to be any signage to put them off from riding up there or any mention of that being illegal.

“I think it’s interesting how a particular user group has been villainized and singled out, in my opinion.”

Mr Gutteridge proposed setting up Wild Park Trail Collective, to fit within the council’s Community Asset Transfer Policy when considering self-management of Sports Facilities.

Earlier this month the council said the placement and wording of signage was being reviewed after bright yellow posters were found in Wild Park warning mountain bikers they could be prosecuted for trespass.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, chair of the council’s City Environment, South Downs and the Sea Committee, said: “Mountain bikers are welcome in our parks on appropriate paths – as long as they are not creating dangerous jumps or cutting down trees and they are mindful of other park users.

“A number of individuals have recently been clearing trees without our permission in order to create a makeshift bike track that includes potentially dangerous jumps.

“The tracks and jumps that have been created may be used by children or inexperienced riders, putting their safety at risk – which of course we want to avoid.

“Wild Park is part of the Hollingbury Wild Park Local Nature Reserve.

“Our concerns are around mountain bike riders destroying parts of a nature reserve and potentially putting people’s safety at risk.

“We do not treat motorbikes any differently to mountain bikes. We put up signs where we have repeated complaints about motorbikes.

“But we have no evidence that motorbike riders are involved in either of the issues we are primarily concerned about at Wild Park.

“Council officers met with the mountain bikers recently and invited them to put together a proposal as to how they might manage the site safely.

“At the meeting it was stressed once again that they did not have permission to build jumps or fell trees.

“I’m very happy to consider any options that have the potential to work for everybody.”