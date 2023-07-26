Sussex Police has apologised to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community (LGBT+) in Sussex for “historical prejudice and ill-treatment”.

Sussex Police Chief Constable Jo Shiner issued a letter of apology describing her “sincere regret” to the Peter Tatchell Foundation in response to their #ApologiseNow campaign.

The campaign, which seeks to draw a line under past victimisation and boost LGBT+ trust and confidence in the police, was backed by comedian and TV presenter Paul O’Grady before his death.

She is only the second UK chief constable to do so, following a similar apology by the Met Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, on 7 June.

LGBT+ activist Peter Tatchell said: “It is a moving, generous apology that comes across as passionate, heartfelt and sincere, which I know it is.

“Some people in power find it hard to say sorry for past wrongs. Jo Shiner didn’t. That marks her out as a forthright and commendable Chief Constable.

“This apology does the Sussex police proud and will win much appreciation and praise from the LGBT+ community.

“Having drawn a line under past police homophobia, I hope this will boost LGBT+ confidence in the police and encourage more LGBTs to report hate crime, domestic violence and sexual assault.”

The campaign cites historic police raids on gay bars, verbal abuse of LGBT+ people and harassment of LGBT+ leaving gay venues.

Mr Tatchell said: “At the height of this post-1967 persecution, in 1989 there were 1,718 convictions and cautions for so-called ‘gross indecency’ between men – almost as many as in 1954 to 1955 when male homosexuality was totally illegal, and the country was gripped by a McCarthyite-style anti-gay witch hunt.

“If the police say they have changed, they need to show it by acknowledging past wrongs. They need to follow the laudable lead of the Sussex Chief Constable and the Met Police Commissioner.”

Chief constable Shiner’s letter states: “I write on behalf of Sussex Police to offer an apology and to express my sincere regret for historical prejudice and ill-treatment directed towards LGBTQ+ people in Sussex.

“As Chief Constable, I believe it is crucial to address past injustices and acknowledge the harm caused to individuals and minority groups by discriminatory systems, processes and unacceptable behaviours in policing.

“Over the years, the LGBTQ+ community has faced significant challenges and discrimination and especially so those in older generations.

“It is clear that the approach taken in Sussex to enforcing the laws of the day demonstrated bias that impacted uniquely and immeasurably members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Recognising that we are a very different police force today, I accept these actions diminished trust in the police and led to feelings of injustice that persist among some.

“It is important we take responsibility for our actions so that we can move forward, positively, together.

“While I cannot undo the past, I can assure you of my genuine commitment, through continuing dialogue, community engagement and collaboration, to effecting necessary change and to ensuring we prevent any such discrimination in the future.

“In 2023, Sussex Police has one of the highest proportions of LGBTQ+ officers and staff of any police force in the UK, specialist liaison officers who listen and regularly engage with those in the community as well as an active LGBTQ+ external reference group which, in part, reflects that change.

“There is no place in Sussex Police for those who do not uphold these values.

“We have a precious but fragile bond with our communities and it is my hope that this apology will mark a significant step towards a more inclusive and compassionate future, where the rights and dignity of every individual are recognised, respected and protected.”