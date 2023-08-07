Firefighters have brought a fire under control at a Brighton primary school this evening (Monday 7 August).

The blaze was spotted shortly before 7.15pm at Carden Primary School, in County Oak Avenue, by the corner of Carden Avenue.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines to the scene along with the aerial ladder platform from Preston Circus, in Brighton.

Between 8.30pm and 9pm, police scene of crime officers and fire investigators were trying to establish the cause, with bystanders and social media sharing suspicions that the fire was an arson.

The fire service said: “At 7.13pm we were called to a fire in County Oak Avenue, Brighton.

“Crews are using four breathing apparatus, one water jet and one aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire.

“We are asking residents to close windows and doors and for those who can, please avoid the area.”

In an 8.30pm update, the fire service said: “The incident has now been scaled down to two appliances and crews are dampening down.”

Shortly before 9pm, Councillor Alistair McNair, the chair of governors at the school, said that the fire was believed to be out.

Councillor McNair said that the head teacher, Laura Sibley, had been able to take a first look at the aftermath.

He said: “A classroom and an outside shed appear to have been damaged. Luckily the spread of the fire was restricted by the quick work of the fire service.

“They’re been using a drone to check the roof as they continue to assess the extent of the damage.

“We have already contacted the council about what happens next and the police are expected to be on site all night.”