Police have closed a main road and some surrounding streets in Hove this afternoon (Friday 18 August).

Bomb disposal experts are reported to be at the scene and an explosion was heard.

Sussex Police said that it was an ongoing incident and asked people to avoid the area.

The cordon was set up at about 3pm, with traffic being diverted.

A bomb disposal unit was pictured at the scene, with police vehicles, ambulances and fire crews also spotted.

Buses including the number 1, 1A and 6 routes are diverting via Coleman Avenue, Portland Road and Sackville Road in both directions.

Sussex Police said: “We are responding to an incident in the Westbourne Villas area of Hove.

“We have a cordon in place and Westbourne Villas to the south of the junction of New Church Road is closed.

“A number of surrounding roads have also been closed.

“Please avoid the area at this time.”

Brighton and Hove Jewish Community posted abpn update on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “Contrary to reporting from @brightonargus please be assured that our site has NOT been evacuated.

“Police have informed both the Brighton and Hove Hebrew Congregation and BNJC that it is safe to stay put.

“We do not know when the cordoned off area will be taken down.

“Please stay away from New Church Road as police continue their investigation.”