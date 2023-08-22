Sussex Police have issued a public appeal for help to find a man who is due before a judge charged with attacking two people.

The force said: “Paul Hudson is wanted for failure to appear at court.”

Hudson, 35, was due to be sentenced at Brighton Crown Court for assaulting April Taylor, causing her actual bodily harm (ABH), in North Place, Brighton, in March.

He was also due to be sentenced by Recorder David Brock for attacking Ricardo Gavaia, also in North Place, on the same date.

But just over 10 weeks ago, he failed to turn up for a second time so Recorder Brock issued a warrant for Hudson’s arrest, not backed for bail.

Now police are asking for the public’s help to locate him, saying: “We’re searching for Paul Hudson, 35, who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

“Hudson is described as 5ft 9in, with short dark hair and blue eyes.

“He is known to frequent Brighton, Worthing, Seaford and Newhaven.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47220049250.”