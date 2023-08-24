A man was treated in hospital for facial injuries after he was attacked in the street in Brighton.

Two men and a woman are believed to have carried out the assault which happened on a bench opposite the Theatre Royal, in New Road.

Sussex Police said today (Thursday 24 August): “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in New Road, Brighton.

“At approximately 1am on Monday 24 July, the victim was sat on the benches opposite the Theatre Royal when he was assaulted by two men and one woman.

“The 38-year-old man, from Peterborough, sustained facial injuries and attended hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“However, there are believed to be a number of outstanding witnesses who may have information which could assist the investigation.

“You can report online or call 101, quoting serial 0341 of 28/07.”