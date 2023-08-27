A man has been arrested after an attack on Brighton seafront in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 27 August).

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and seeking to locate a victim of an assault on Brighton seafront.

“Officers received a report of a disturbance in Madeira Drive, Brighton, in the early hours of Sunday 27 August.

“It happened on the lower promenade near Madeira Drive Colonnade.

“A 25-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in police custody at this time.

“Officers are investigating and are keen to locate a man who may have been injured during the incident, as well as to speak to witnesses or anyone with information.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 13 of 27/08.”