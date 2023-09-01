Residents concerned about rats attacking their uncollected rubbish are calling for yellow lines on their estate.

People on the Bates Estate, in Moulsecoomb, have regularly reported missed refuse collections to Cityclean, the council’s rubbish service, only to be told that cars were blocking the streets, preventing bin lorries from gaining access.

A Brighton and Hove City Council housing management panel report said that as a result residents wanted double yellow lines on the estate.

A question from residents’ representatives question said: “Due to fewer collections, rubbish is piling up and there is a rat and seagull infestation.

“When the bins are collected, a lot of rubbish gets left strewn on the ground rather than cleaned up. There is often broken glass everywhere.

“Many areas are becoming health and safety hazards. There are not enough bins on the Bates Estate and the existing ones are frequently overflowing.”

Cityclean manager Melissa Francis said that she would ask the council’s highways department about double yellow lines.

She said: “Lines can take some time to instal due to the process that is followed, including scheduling the work and public consultation.

“An officer will visit the estate to review the number of bins and discuss with housing, who authorise the purchase of bins.

“Management will speak to the crews who empty the bins to ensure they tidy up the area.”

The north area housing management panel is due to meet at St Richard’s Hall, in Beal Crescent, Hollingdean, at 6.30pm on Tuesday 5 September.