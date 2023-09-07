Five people heading towards Brighton were arrested today (Thursday 7 September) by police officers investigating a jewellery heist.

The robbery happened at lunchtime in Burgess Hill, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Five people have been arrested by police responding to a jewellery theft in Burgess Hill.

“Officers were called to a store in Cyprus Road around 1pm on Thursday (7 September) after a quantity of high-value gold jewellery was stolen by a group of people.

“The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, which was stopped by police around 1.15pm heading towards Brighton.

“After a short foot chase by officers, five people – three men and two women – were detained and arrested on suspicion of theft.

“They remain in custody at this time.

“Anyone who witnessed the theft or who may have captured any relevant mobile phone, dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 716 of 07/09.”