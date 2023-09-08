The court that handles the most serious criminal cases from Brighton and Hove is holding an open day tomorrow (Saturday 9 September).

Adults and children are welcome and will be able to sit in on mock trials, ask judges questions and have a tour of the court including cells and more.

The free drop-in event starts at 10am and runs until 2pm in the grade II* listed building in Lewes High Street as part of the Heritage Open Days programme.

The Courts and Tribunals Service said: “The event will offer a unique insight into the hard work that goes on behind the scenes and provide the local community with an understanding of the inner workings of the criminal court.

“All visitors will be expected to go through security to enter the building and there will be some restrictions on photography in certain areas.”