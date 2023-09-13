Detectives investigating dozens of deaths at the Royal Sussex County Hospital have expanded their investigation to include more recent cases, including those of serious harm.

In June, the Guardian reported that Sussex Police was looking into the deaths of about 40 patients treated in general surgery and neurosurgery at the Brighton hospital between 2015 and 2020.

Sussex Police today confirmed the investigation into medical negligence, named Operation Bamber, has now been extended to 2021 and will also look at cases where patients survived, but were seriously harmed.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports that the family of Jugal Sharma, the former housing director at Brighton Council who was charged with fraud, has been spoken to by police.

A police spokeswoman said: “Sussex Police has received allegations of medical negligence at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, and is currently assessing these allegations.

“The concerns raised relate to neurosurgery and general surgery in a period between 2015- 2021.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and this does not necessarily mean this will lead to criminal prosecution.

“We are working closely with partner agencies and the hospital trust is co-operating fully with our review.”

The Guardian reports that Mr Sharma, 63, was left severely disabled when he had a stroke during an operation to remove a tumour, and doctors did not notice.

The tumour had also been misdiagnosed as grade 4, requiring immediate operation, but turned out to be a less serious grade 2 cancer.

They quote his wife Audrey saying: “He went in with a bleed on the brain and came out completely disabled.”

The paper also quotes someone they describe as an insider saying some of the surgeons at the hospital remain a danger to the public.

In particular, the source said there had been an avoidable death following a procedure there in July, a woman who lost the power of speech in April after surgery and a man left with a brain abscess in May.

The source said: “You would not want your family members touched by these people.”