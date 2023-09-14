Three local trade union branches say they are disappointed about “secretive and rushed” plans for two Brighton primary schools to become an academy.

Benfield Primary and Hangleton School, which form the Orchard School Partnership, announced a consultation to gather parents’ views on a possible partnership with East London-based Eko Trust on Tuesday.

A joint statement from UNISON, GMB and the NEU says the plans do “a huge disservice to the school, the pupils, the staff and the community”.

The unions say the plans were developed without consultation from parents, union members or Brighton and Hove City Council, and that these plans amount to “handing over” the schools to less accountable CEOs.

The joint statement says: “The fact that they have by their own admission been planning this in secret for two years without telling anyone is scandalous.

“In those two years they could and should have been in talks with the Local Authority to address any genuine concerns they might have.

“They could have spoken to us the unions who have a great track record of lobbying on behalf of our members in schools. They could have spoken with councillors.

“They could have spoken with their own staff, unions and the local authority which would have given them the opportunity to hear views other than that of the Eko Trust and provided governors with a more informed and balanced view.

“They chose not to do any of those things. They instead chose to secretly meet with another employer, the Eko Trust, to arrange handing over both the schools and all of our members to them.

“This is a huge disservice to the school, the pupils, the staff and the community which faces being stripped of two more locally run assets for ever.

“Widely Multi Academy Trusts are accused of syphoning school funding away from classrooms and into huge salaries for CEOs whilst diminishing terms and conditions for staff; and face little public scrutiny whilst doing so.

“To describe this situation as an unprecedented and absolute breakdown in trust would be an understatement.

“We thought we had a positive and co-operative relationship with the Executive Head and school governors.

“Our unions are always willing to work constructively with the Executive Head and school governors if they are willing to work constructively with us, but actions speak louder than words and their actions illustrate otherwise.”

Matt Webb, from Brighton and Hove UNISON, said: “Unions are concerned that the multi-academy trust (MAT) may have told governors ‘We can fix all of your problems for you.’

“Rather than discussing this with anyone else, questioning or challenging this, governors have naively taken their word alone for it and essentially said ‘Before we give you the keys to the schools, we need to rush through a quick box-ticking statutory public consultation.’”

The statement says that the unions recognise that schools in the city face significant challenges from low birth rates and increasing demand for SEND provision.

They call for an urgent meeting between union leaders and the schools’ executive headteacher Emma Lake and the governors.

In their statement announcing the plans, Ms Lake said: “At the Orchard Schools Partnerships we are always looking at how we can continue to provide our pupils with the highest quality education, so they get the best start in their lives.

“As well as continually seeking to improve our teaching and renew our curriculum, this ongoing drive for progress also involves considering partnerships with others.

“As such, we have recently been having conversations with Eko Trust which we believe has the potential to benefit pupils and staff of both Benfield Primary School and Hangleton Primary School, and whose approach aligns very closely with our own.

“We look forward to hearing from our wider community before making any decisions about next steps.”

Rebekah Iiyambo, chief executive of Eko Trust said: “We are very proud of the family of schools we have built so far, which nurtures the uniqueness and individual skills of each setting while building a collaborative environment which enables continued progress.

“We believe that the Orchard Schools Partnership and Eko Trust joining together would be of huge mutual benefit to the pupils and staff of all our schools.

“We are really keen to hear people’s views on what we think is a really exciting opportunity for all parties.”