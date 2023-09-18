Fast-rising Brighton ones to watch Lime Garden have announced their hotly-anticipated debut album ‘One More Thing’ – out 16th February on So Young Records (Pre-order HERE). The four-piece have also shared the album’s lead single ‘Love Song’.

The band have also announced their biggest tour to date, commencing on 27th February at YES (Pink Room) in Manchester and culminating with a hometown show at Chalk in Brighton on 8th March. Tickets links can be found on HERE and you can sign up to the band’s mailing list HERE if you wish.

Produced by Ali Chant (Perfume Genius, PJ Harvey, Yard Act), ‘One More Thing’ is the culmination of a stellar run of singles and non-stop touring from Lime Garden since their emergence in 2021. The band’s audience has soared past the 150,000 monthly listeners mark on Spotify coinciding with sold-out shows up and down the country both headlining and in support of the likes of IDLES, The Big Moon, and Yard Act. ‘One More Thing’ will be available in standard red vinyl, a special Dinked edition Cornetto vinyl, and a special Lime Garden edition blue vinyl HERE.

Speaking about ‘Love Song’, Lime Garden’s Chloe Howard said: “Annabel wrote the tune in her bedroom, when she was in a musical slump and had been listening to a lot of Yeah Yeah Yeahs and LCD Soundsystem. We had been trying to write an “upbeat” song for months and finally this appeared. Lyrically the song explores jumping into joy and love even when you feel you are not worthy of it. Embracing your cringe and not caring what others think.”

Lime Garden – who are Chloe Howard (vocals/guitar), Leila Deeley (guitar), Tippi Morgan (bass) and Annabel Whittle (drums) – played the British Music Embassy at this year’s SXSW festival and have just completed a packed summer of festival appearances across Europe, including Glastonbury where they were invited to play Billy Bragg’s Leftfield Stage. In 2022, Lime Garden were nominated for the prestigious ANCHOR award at the Reeperbahn festival; their performance is available to watch HERE.

With each release, Lime Garden have continued to further their reputation as one of indie’s hottest prospects with a host of tips behind them from NME’s 100, Dork’s Hype List, DIY’s Class of, The Sunday Times Culture’s Breaking Act, and The Independent’s New Sensations. The band also received a glowing endorsement from Paramore’s Hayley Williams on her special Everything Is Emo show on BBC Radio 6 Music.

You can check out Lime Garden’s material on their Bandcamp page HERE.

See Lime Garden live in 2023/24:

23 Sept – Float Along Festival, Sheffield

12 Oct – Gorilla, Manchester

13 Oct – Bootleg Social, Blackpool

14 Oct – Live @ Leeds Festival

3 Nov – Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik

27 Feb – YES (Pink Room), Manchester

28 Feb – Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh

29 Feb – Hug & Pint, Glasgow

2 Mar – Workman’s, Dublin

3 Mar – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

4 Mar – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

6 Mar – Fleece, Bristol

7 Mar – Lafayette, London

8 Mar – Chalk, Brighton

linktr.ee/limegarden