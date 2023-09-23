Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi believes that his squad has enough leaders to step up and fill in for captain Lewis Dunk.

De Zerbi spoke as Brighton prepare to return to Premier League action after the club’s first-ever competitive European fixture.

The Seagulls were beaten 3-2 by AEK Athens at the Amex Stadium on Thursday night (21 September) as their Europa League campaign got off to a disappointing start.

Dunk had been an ever-present so far this season but was noticeable by his absence as Brighton were twice undone by set-pieces.

He picked up an unspecified muscular problem during the win at Manchester United last weekend – and the England defender could be rested again for Bournemouth’s visit tomorrow (Sunday 24 September).

Pascal Gross captained the side on Thursday but the midfielder is another who continues to be assessed for his own muscle issue – as does James Milner.

De Zerbi, though, is confident that there is enough quality in the dressing room to cover.

He said: “We can’t take a risk (on Dunk) especially in this part of the season. We have to find another leader. Pascal Gross is a big leader for us, Danny (Welbeck) is a big leader.

“Adam Webster is a leader – one of the best inside the dressing room. When he played, he played every game in a good way.

“Then we have a lot of young players and they have to grow in leadership – like Billy Gilmour and Mahmoud Dahoud, also Pervis Estupinan. He is young but has the right experience to become another leader.”

Evan Ferguson could return having missed Thursday’s game through illness while on-loan Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will be hoping for another opportunity after making a first start against AEK.

De Zerbi made seven changes from the side which won at Old Trafford and knows the extra workload this season must be shared – both on and off the pitch.

He said: “We are not used to playing three games (in a week). West Ham last year were in the (Europa) Conference League and Liverpool the Champions League but we are not used to it.

“We have to change and we have to put everyone in. We have to adapt, not only the players but also the people who work inside (the club) – we have not so many days off. We have to organise not only one game but three games.

“We can’t put the focus only on the game for tomorrow – with the attitude and attention yes – but we have work thinking we play every three days. It is totally different.”

De Zerbi told a press conference: “We wanted to reach the Europa League and now we need to push (on in the season) without too many words.

“We have to be proud to play in Europe like we did on Thursday.

“Everyone can lose a game but, after a defeat, we have to restart again with the same passion and attitude because we will have to win many more games.”

Brighton and Hove Albion v Bournemouth is due to kick off at 2pm tomorrow at Falmer.