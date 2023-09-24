A search for a man who went missing in the sea in Brighton has been called off after eight hours.

The man, believed to be in his thirties, was reported to be struggling to get out of the water close to the Palace Pier shortly after 7am today (Sunday 24 September).

The coastguard, the RNLI Brighton lifeboat and Sussex Police started searching at about 7.15am and were joined by the Shoreham lifeboat.

A coastguard helicopter provided aerial support to shore-based volunteers from Shoreham and Newhaven as the search focused on the area between the pier and Brighton Marina.

The Newhaven lifeboat also joined the operation along with a fixed-wing coastguard aircraft from Southend with enhanced search capabilities.

Paramedic crews from the South East Coas Ambulance Service were on standby on the shore.

The search was called off at about 3pm, some eight hours after the initial 999 call, with the man still missing.

One of those involved said that the duration of the search was linked to how long someone could be expected to survive in the water.

The conditions were choppy, with a southerly wind, blowing force 5 to 6 and an ebbing tide. Low tide was at 1.50pm.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called to assist the coastguard agency after a man in his thirties from Crawley was reported to be in difficulty in the sea, east of the Palace Pier, at around 7.15am.

“Searches were carried out for several hours, led by the coastguard agency, and have since been stood down.

“This has been communicated with the man’s family, who continue to receive support at this time.

“In the meantime, police and the man’s family are urging anyone with information or potential sightings to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 297 of 24/09.”