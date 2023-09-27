Sussex Police published a security camera picture yesterday of someone they believe could help solve an assault case in which a cyclist hit a pensioner.

The force said: “Police investigating an assault in Hove are looking to identify a possible witness.

“A man in his seventies was knocked over by an unknown suspect on a bicycle around 9.45am on Tuesday 23 May.

“It happened outside the post office in Blatchington Road, at the junction of George Street, and caused the victim to suffer leg and facial injuries.

“Inquiries have been ongoing since that time, including a review of CCTV footage in the area.

“As a result, officers have identified a man who they believe was on scene moments after the assault and who may have seen the suspect.

“They would like to speak to him to see if he has any information that could assist the ongoing investigation and ask him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

“The suspect is described as aged 20 to 25, around 6ft tall and of slim build and was riding a red bicycle.

“Anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 686 of 31/05.”