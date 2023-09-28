The man who was rescued from a fire in Hove two days ago remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The 56-year-old man is understood to have suffered burns as well as the effects of breathing in smoke.

Investigators from Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service returned to the property, in Downland Drive, Hangleton, for a third day today (Thursday 28 September).

They suspect that the fire was started deliberately.

Sussex Police appear to believe that the fire was started by the occupant.

The force said: “Emergency services were called to a fire at an address in Downland Drive, Hove, at 2.42pm on Tuesday (26 September).

“A 56-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

“The fire was believed to be ignited deliberately and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”