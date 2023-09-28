Two men charged with rape were not named by Sussex Police to “maintain the clarity of the message” that action was being taken, the force says.

Ahmed Lahmatar, 36, of no fixed address, and Ali Mozaffari, 36, of Barnet, are both currently in prison ahead of future court dates after being charged with two separate rapes.

Sussex Police published a press release saying two men had been charged and a third arrested on Tuesday – but did not include Lahmatar and Mozaffari’s details, although these were given to news publications when reporters asked.

Brighton and Hove News understands the decision was a one-off and the usual policy of naming people charged with rape has not changed.

The omission was slammed by Brighton women’s group Sisters Salon, who said failing to name accused sex offenders stops other potential victims coming forward.

A spokeswoman said: “Sussex Police are failing to protect women and failing to send a clear message to men that sexual crimes will not be tolerated in Brighton.

“Naming men who have been charged is a basic step in facilitating other potential victims to come forward, helps secure convictions of violent offenders and demonstrates to perpetrators that they will not be sheltered by Sussex Police.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the aim of the release was to let the public know the offences had taken place and offer reassurance.

He said: “Sussex Police understands its responsibility to alert and inform the public, which must be balanced against its duty to catch criminals and achieve justice for victims.

“These are separate, fast-moving investigations and great care has been taken at this early stage not to publicise any details that could jeopardise them while balancing Sussex Police’s commitment to ensuring public safety.

“The purpose of this press release was to alert the public to these offences to allow them to make informed decisions, offer reassurance and deter any future offending.

“Details of the individuals were not included in order to maintain the clarity of this message, but were available and have since been shared separately with the media on request. We will investigate each of these cases and publish details as criminal proceedings develop.

“We take all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously and remain committed to protecting our communities and delivering the best possible outcomes for victims.

“We encourage any victims of crime to contact us online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency.”

The press release gave details of three rapes and one attempted rape on Brighton beach and in the city centre in the last three weeks.

Ahmed Lahmatar, 36, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with raping a woman on Brighton Pier on 6 September and the attempted rape of a woman near Pavilion Gardens on 8 September.

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court on 12 September, where he was remanded in custody and will next appear at a court to be confirmed on 10 October.

Ali Mozaffari, 36, of Golders Green Road in Barnet, was charged with raping a woman on Brighton beach on 10 September. He also appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court on 12 September and remanded in custody and will appear at a court to be confirmed on 10 October.

A third man, aged 31, has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in her 20s on the beach on Saturday, 16 September.

He is currently remanded in custody on a separate matter.

Investigations are also ongoing into reports of a woman being raped on the seafront near Brighton Pier, and another sexually assaulted nearby, shortly after 3am on Sunday, 24 September.

None of the cases, other than those which Lahmatar has been charged with, are linked.

Patrols have been stepped up, and today, Sussex Police announced it would start using drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras, spotlights and speakers to monitor the seafront and other city centre areas at night.